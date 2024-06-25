Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit Wins Praises For Recent Performance, Netizens Say, 'Man Ate & Left No Crumbs'

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. Spanning over for more than a decade, the show has been a constant high performer on the TRP charts. In the current track of the show, while Armaan has realised his love for Abhira, Abhira has learnt of his past with Ruhi due to Dadi sa and has decided to leave Armaan forever.

In the episode of the show today, when Armaan learns of Abhira leaving him forever after learning of his past, he is devasted. He returns home, angry and hurt and decides to confront Dadi sa. He is also seen throwing things around in anger after confronting Dadi sa. Post which, Dadi sa tells him that only he is to be blamed for all the troubles caused in his, Ruhi and Abhira's lives.

Well, Rohit Purohit has been heaped praises on for his performance in the scene. Avid viewers of the show have lauded Rohit's acting in that particular scene and have loved his 'angry avatar.' From being called a wounded lion to being lauded for his confrontation with Dadi sa, Netizens are all praises for Rohit's performance in the show.

Man Ate & left No Crumbs🔥

What A Brilliant Performer He Is.. That Walk, Those Expressions Mixed With Pain & Anger.. The Way His Eyes Mirroring His Broken Heart.. Everything Was Just Beyond Perfect #RohitPurohit 🫶👏🏻



PS: Btw Just Look At Him How Much Hot He Is Looking🥵#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/9wCZ1qEWfj — ❤️‍🩹🌈 (@seeyouagainn_) June 25, 2024

This is what Madhav was trying to explain that Armaan's beloved Dadisa wont let Abhira,Armaan or her whole family stay in peace. Awesome acting by #RohitPurohit & the whole cast (not Garvita) of #yrkkh.Rajan Shahi got casting ✅️ pic.twitter.com/24WDPYdLjnpic.twitter.com/9NciZigM0S — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 25, 2024

There's this thing that Rohit does with the most impactful of dialogues.

He says it like a soft whisper as if it's his last dying breath and that the world is over nd he is slipping into eternal slumber.

Makes the scene more loud nd effective#Yrkkh #AbhiMaan #RohitPurohit pic.twitter.com/otfJEM7ROj — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮❤️ (@ShahidzAnnie) June 25, 2024

When I say Rohit doesn't need dialogues to express Armaan's pain it's coz of this ..He just ate too hard today #RohitPurohit #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/PyGaBc2lXb — 𝒜𝓁𝒾 ☆ (@idgaf_iluvdrama) June 25, 2024

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in the lead roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP films, the show has been soaring high on the TRP charts off late.