Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Misses Abhira Amid Sawaan Festival Celebrations, Vidya's Demand Shocks Dadi Sa (Exclusive)

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most loved and longest running shows on the channel. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the new leads, the current track of the show witnesses Armaan realising his love for Abhira and trying to win her back, however, Abhira has refused to accept Armaan's love as of now.

The Frree Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive update on the upcoming episode of the show. Well, the Poddars will be seen celebrating the festival of 'Sawaan,' during which all the ladies of the house will be seen dressed up as they celebrate the day with their husbands. However, Armaan, who is observing it all, will be seen missing Abhira amid the celebrations. It will be during this that he imagines Abhira all dressed up and dancing with all the ladies of the house. However, some moments later, he realizes that this was just his illusion. Both Dadi sa and Vidya observe Armaan and realise he is missing Abhira.

Amid the celebrations ahead, Dadi sa goes up to Vidya and decides to apply sindoor on her head as a part of the celebration. However, Vidya then shocks everyone. She holds Kaveri's hand and asks her to give her 'suhaag' (Madhav) back. This leaves Dadi sa stunned.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP. The show, which is now helmed by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla was initially led by Shehzada Dhami as the male lead. However, the actor was later ousted from the show following an ugly spat with the production house.