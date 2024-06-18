Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Recalls Being LOST During Initial Days Of Show: 'Used To Breakdown Alone..'

Samridhii Shukla who is currently helming Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhira has been garnering a lot of love and acknowledgement from the viewers of the show. The actress has been heaped praises on for her stint in the show and has gone ahead to be a household name now. Samridhii, who made her acting debut with Colors TV's Saavi Ki Savaari recalls breaking down almost everyday when she initially started shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress also recalls how, to carry the legacy of the show forward was initially a challenge.

Talking to Gossips TV about how it was diffcult to play the bubbly Abhira for her since she was an introvert herself in real life, the actress recalls crying in her makeup room for hours everyday. Samridhii says, ''I was very lost at first, the very first few days when we were shooting the scenes in Mahabaleshwar with mostly akshara and I, it was too much to take all at once and I had zero idea of what was expected of me for playing the role of Abhira, I used to breakdown alone in my room almost everyday but no matter what I never stop trying and never give up, be it anything. I didn't give up, I kept trying new things till I struck the right chord for Abhira and rest is history. And today, I am so grateful I am Abhira, it's an opportunity of a lifetime and fun time everyday on set and like I said maybe God wanted this for his child."

Further, the actress reveals breaking down during the shoot of a scene where Armaan pours a jug of water on Abhira's head. The actress recalls that the emotion hit her so deep, that she genuinely started crying and did not speak to anyone until the shoot of the scene was over. Samridhii says, ''There was a huge pressure to take the legacy forward initially, because you know audiences are attached to the previous generations and you being a not very popular and new actor don't know whether they will accept you. But I know and believe one thing always, that I am God's own child, and very lucky. So I knew something good would happen no matter what. Most challenging one recently was the one where Armaan pours an entire jug of water on my head. That was the first time I actually started crying in the rehearsal because the emotion hit me so bad, and until the scene was done I literally spoke to nobody. Plus what made it more challenging was that I was on my periods, but! It turned out to be one of my best scenes so I'm so glad my director Rishi Sir pushed me so hard."

Samridhii is currently paired opposite Rohit Purohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.