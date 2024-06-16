'Men Like Him Are Important': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Talks About Her Dad On Father's Day 2024 (Exclusive)

Samridhii Shukla, who has been winning hearts with her stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a daddy's girl. While the actress does not share many pictures with her family on her social media handle, Samridhii, in an exclusive chat with us revealed how much she adores her daddy dearest and also reveals what is that one quality that she would like to adopt from him.

Talking about her father, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress says, ''My father is one of those men who support women in their dreams, he has always told me that I can do whatever I want and be whoever I want to be, and that if I face any problem, he’s right behind me every step of the way. Men like him are important so women and daughters like us can shine bright in the world. Proud to be his daughter.''

Further speaking about that one quality she wants to adopt from her father, Samridhii states that her father has a heart of gold. The actress says, ''That one quality I want to imbibe from him is his helping nature. He helps anyone and everyone that needs it and has a heart of gold.''



Samridhii, who made her debut with Colors TV's Saavi Ki Savaari is riding high on the success of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is paired opposite Rohit Purohit in the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to reign the TRP charts and had secured the second spot last week.