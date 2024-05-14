YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla REACTS To Fake News About Her Income & Personal Life: 'Family Friend Reached Out To Me..'

Samridhii Shukla, currently essaying the character of Abhira in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently opened up on a 'fake video' that spoke about her family, her per day, the cars she owns and more. The actress was seen expressing her disappointment on the same and states how, a relative of her, sent her this video and inquired about the same.

Talking to Telly Masala about the same, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress says, ''Bahut acha lagta hai social media par pyaar dekhna, but there are drawbacks too. Even people who do not have the right information have access to the social media and because of this, there are times when false stories are spread. A family friend reached out to me asking me if I have a brother. I told him I do not. Then he spoke to me about my per day income. I asked him who was telling him all this. He said there was a random video on Youtube which he saw. He sent the link to me then. I asked him to not trust these stories. These videos talk about everyone's perdays, their cars and what not. People have literally made videos about everything from my age to how many cars I own. Some people have also circulated false pictures of my parents.''

Samridhii, who is currently helming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her acting debut with Colors TV's show 'Saavi Ki Savaari.' The actress was paired opposite Farmaan Haider in the show. However, Samridhii rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress replaced Pranali Rathod to play the new lead after the generation leap.