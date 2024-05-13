 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Jumps In Joy As She Enjoys First Rains Of Mumbai With Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sindhwani, Says, 'Bas Ek Din Ki Chutti..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Jumps In Joy As She Enjoys First Rains Of Mumbai With Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sindhwani, Says, 'Bas Ek Din Ki Chutti..'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Jumps In Joy As She Enjoys First Rains Of Mumbai With Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sindhwani, Says, 'Bas Ek Din Ki Chutti..'

Rohit Purohit took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of him along with costars Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sindhwani enjoying the first rains of Mumbai.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

Samridhii Shukla, currently helming Star Plus' longest running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' has been going ahead to be a household name with her stint in the show. The actress, who is paired opposite Rohit Purohit on the show, was seen enjoying the first rains in Mumbai today along with her costars Rohit and Garvita Sindhwani.

Read Also
YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla On Sharing Screen With New Lead Rohit Purohit: 'He's Relatively Easier To...
article-image

In a glimpse shared by Rohit on his Instagram stories, Samridhii along with Garvita and Rohit can be seen excited about Mumbai experiencing the first rains of this season. In this video, Rohit can be seen first showing a glimpse of the set and then of Samridhii, who can be seen jumping in joy on seeing the rains. The actress can then be seen saying, 'Bas ek din ki chutti mil jaaye,' as she jumps. She can then be seen calling for an umbrella too. Rohit took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of visuals from the sets of the show as they enjoy the first rains of Mumbai.

Read Also
Rajan Shahi Reveals Samridhii Shukla's Morale Was Let Down Because Of Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha...
article-image

Samridhii Shukla was roped in to essay the female lead of the fourth generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Earlier paired opposite Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii was later on paired opposite Rohit Purohit after the former was terminated from the show owing to his problematic behaviour, as quoted by producer Rajan Shahi on several occasions. The actress made her acting debut with Colors TV's 'Saavi Ki Saavari,' opposite Farmaan Haider.

Read Also
'Apne Mein Rehti Hai,' Says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Anita Raaj About Show's Leading Lady...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Presumed Innocent OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Presumed Innocent OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

7 Must-Watch Tamil Films Of Jayam Ravi On OTT

7 Must-Watch Tamil Films Of Jayam Ravi On OTT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Jumps In Joy As She Enjoys First Rains Of Mumbai With...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Jumps In Joy As She Enjoys First Rains Of Mumbai With...

Before Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal Was A Part Of THESE Films

Before Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal Was A Part Of THESE Films

Abdu Rozik REACTS To People Calling His Wedding Announcement 'Publicity Stunt': 'Just Because I'm...

Abdu Rozik REACTS To People Calling His Wedding Announcement 'Publicity Stunt': 'Just Because I'm...