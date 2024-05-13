Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Jumps In Joy As She Enjoys First Rains Of Mumbai With Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sindhwani, Says, 'Bas Ek Din Ki Chutti..'

Samridhii Shukla, currently helming Star Plus' longest running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' has been going ahead to be a household name with her stint in the show. The actress, who is paired opposite Rohit Purohit on the show, was seen enjoying the first rains in Mumbai today along with her costars Rohit and Garvita Sindhwani.

In a glimpse shared by Rohit on his Instagram stories, Samridhii along with Garvita and Rohit can be seen excited about Mumbai experiencing the first rains of this season. In this video, Rohit can be seen first showing a glimpse of the set and then of Samridhii, who can be seen jumping in joy on seeing the rains. The actress can then be seen saying, 'Bas ek din ki chutti mil jaaye,' as she jumps. She can then be seen calling for an umbrella too. Rohit took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of visuals from the sets of the show as they enjoy the first rains of Mumbai.

RP IG story



Ab still wear her MS & she still shooting in PH till now #yrkkh #RohitPurohit #SamridhiiShukla pic.twitter.com/dUHhjfSs8o — Elmire kniza 💜💜💜🧸🧸🧸 المير كنزة (كوكي kouki) (@kinzouelmire) May 13, 2024

Samridhii Shukla was roped in to essay the female lead of the fourth generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Earlier paired opposite Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii was later on paired opposite Rohit Purohit after the former was terminated from the show owing to his problematic behaviour, as quoted by producer Rajan Shahi on several occasions. The actress made her acting debut with Colors TV's 'Saavi Ki Saavari,' opposite Farmaan Haider.