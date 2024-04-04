YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla On Sharing Screen With New Lead Rohit Purohit: 'He's Relatively Easier To Work With' (EXCLUSIVE)

Samridhii Shukla has been receiving widespread acclaim for her role as Abhira in Star Plus' show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' The actress, who made her television debut with Colors TV's 'Saavi Ki Savaari,' is becoming a household name with the show. Recently, Shukla engaged in an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, shedding light on various aspects, including the current similarities between her show and 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' building new on-screen chemistry with Rohit Purohit, Shakti Arora's statement and more.

Earlier, there were comparisons between the similarities of tracks of your show and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, but now the tables have turned and it has been vice versa. What do you think of the same?

Honestly, I do not have an idea on what the exact story of Ghum is. So, I do not think I can comment rightly on that.

Recently, Shakti mentioned that it is Formula number 44 and that if the tracks have been similar, it is because it has fetched TRPs in the past, your thoughts on this?

From a business point of view, we are all working so that the channel can make money right? So that the TRPs do well. Television is a medium that works on feedback every day, every minute and every second. So if something works, the makers and channel will push more for that because of course it is going to get them numbers and it is going to give them good TRPs and that is what we are all working for.

While the audience is still trying to come to terms with seeing a new Armaan and getting used to a new chemistry, as an actor, how difficult it is for you to cope up with it and build a new chemistry from scratch?

Umm, honestly it is not that alien to me. Rohit is very easy to work with, he is a very good natured person, so it is relatively easier to work with him and plus he comes from an area of experience. Of course getting into a new character takes a little time but I think we are there and the scenes are coming out really well.

For the uninformed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai found itself in the midst of a controversy after the makers decided to terminate two actors, a lead (Shehzada Dhami) and a parallel lead (Pratiksha Honmukhe) from the show.