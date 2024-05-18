Samridhii Shukla's Parents Wanted Her To Be Doctor, Here's Why The Actress Could Not Be One

Samridhii Shukla, currently winning hearts with her stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started her career as a voice over artist. However, the actress' parents wanted her to pursue a different profession altogether. In a recent Q and A session conducted by the actress on her Instagram handle, she revealed what profession did her parents want her to pursue.

When a fan asked the actress that if not an actress, what profession would she pursue, and further said that she would really look good as a doctor, the actress, replying to the question revealed that her parents wanted her to become a doctor. However, she could not pursue the same because after a point of time she could not cope up with science. The actress then went ahead to reveal that her grandfather was a surgeon.

Samridhii says, ''My parents wanted me to be a doctor but I really sucked at science after a point, My dadaji was a surgeon though.''

The actress who is now going ahead to be a household name with her stint in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, started her career in the world of Indian television with Colors TV's show 'Saavi Ki Savaari.'