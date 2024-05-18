 Samridhii Shukla's Parents Wanted Her To Be Doctor, Here's Why The Actress Could Not Be One
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla held a Q and A session recently and revealed that her parents wanted her to be a doctor.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

Samridhii Shukla, currently winning hearts with her stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started her career as a voice over artist. However, the actress' parents wanted her to pursue a different profession altogether. In a recent Q and A session conducted by the actress on her Instagram handle, she revealed what profession did her parents want her to pursue.

When a fan asked the actress that if not an actress, what profession would she pursue, and further said that she would really look good as a doctor, the actress, replying to the question revealed that her parents wanted her to become a doctor. However, she could not pursue the same because after a point of time she could not cope up with science. The actress then went ahead to reveal that her grandfather was a surgeon.

Samridhii says, ''My parents wanted me to be a doctor but I really sucked at science after a point, My dadaji was a surgeon though.''

The actress who is now going ahead to be a household name with her stint in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, started her career in the world of Indian television with Colors TV's show 'Saavi Ki Savaari.'

