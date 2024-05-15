From Shehzada-Samridhii To Randeep-Niti; These Lead TV Couples Could Not See Eye To Eye With Each Other

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 15, 2024
Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla were roped in to essay the leads of the fourth generation of YRKKH. However, the former was later terminated owing to problematic behaviour. A source close to the show had exclusively informed FPJ about Samridhii and Shehzada not getting along well with each other. Producer Rajan Shahi had also later on spoken about 'groupism' between Shehzada and Pratiksha which impacted Samridhii's morale.
Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai were roped in to play the leads in BALH 2. While the two of them started as good friends, rumor mills suggest they went ahead to be at logger heads by the end of the show. By the end of the show, Niti also did not post a picture with Randeep, but did so with the other cast. This further fueled the rumors of their rift.
Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, who initially started off as good friends are rumored to not be speaking to each other now. While producer Rajan Shahi too has reacted to this news, both Rupali and Gaurav have refrained from commenting on the same.
While both Karan and Divyanka have been on cordial terms with each other post YHM, several media reports suggest, Divyanka and Karan did not apparently get along well during their stint on the show.
Initially started on a cordial term, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh eventually went ahead to not even look eye to eye at each other during their stint on their show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.' Rumors of Neil and Aishwarya not getting along well with Ayesha and vice versa were at an all time high during their stint on the show.
Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami went ahead to be one of the most loved television couples during their stint together in Colors TV's show 'Madhubala.' However, as commendable as their onscreen chemistry was, offscreen, the duo could just not stand each other.
One of the most iconic couples on television, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra would not get along well with each other on the sets of their show YRKKH. Karan had also agreed to the same in one of his interviews.
Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid who were a part of the iconic 'Diya aur baati hum,' were apparently not at all fond of each other offscreen. There were also rumors about the actress once slapping Anas during one of their scenes.