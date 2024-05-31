Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Blooms In Yellow In Recent Pictures

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 31, 2024
Samridhii Shukla has been winning hearts with her performance in Star Plus' show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.'
The actress who helms the show as Abhira took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her from an upcoming sequence in the show.
Draped in a beautiful yellow lehenga, Samridhii looks like a vision to behold in these pictures shared by her.
Samridhii, who has been shooting for a wedding sequence in the show opted for minimal jewewllery and minimal makeup with this beautiful yet heavy lehenga.
The actress also shared a picture of her with veteran actress Anita Raaj who essays the character of Dadi sa in the show. Sharing this picture, Samridhii can be seen thinking of a love story between Dadi sa and Abhira in a parallel universe.
Samridhii has dressed in heavy jewellery and clothes for the shoot of the show on previous occasions too. This one particularly is from the gangaur sequence of the show.
The actress dressed in a beautiful red lehenga for a pooja sequence of the show earlier.