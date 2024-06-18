Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Wishes To Secure Anupamaa's NUMERO UNO Spot On TRP Charts, Says, ''We Will Be..'

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been rising high on the TRP charts with every passing week. Led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's performance on the TRP charts has been nothing short of exceptional. Last week, the show had dethroned Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak and had secured the second spot.

Speaking of the same to Telly Bytes, Rohit Purohit, who essays the titular character of Armaan Poddar on the show expressed his happiness on the same and stated that the entire team of the show has worked very hard and these are the results. The actor says, ''We are very happy and the entire team is very happy that we are on the second spot now. Right from the entire unit to the technicians, everyone has been working very hard and personally, my track in the show has also been a very emotional one. So we are very happy and we are also very thankful to the audience that they appreciated the track of our show so much that we have grabbed the second spot and hopefully, we will achieve the number one too very soon.''

For the uninformed, Rohit Purohit had replaced Shehzada Dhami after the latter was ousted from the show post a fallout with the production house. Producer Rajan Shahi had accused Shehzada of giving a hard time to the entire unit of the show and had also stated that he had starry tantrums.

As for Rohit, the actor has been loved for his stint on the show. The actor, who has been riding high on the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also bought his first house along with wife Sheena Bajaj in Mumbai recently.