TRP Stars: Armaan-Abhira's Separation Track Does Wonders, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai DETHRONES Bhavika-Shakti's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

It is that time of the week again, that time when every television enthusiast eagerly waits to know what is the ranking of their favourite show, that time when Free Press Journal also brings to our avid television enthusiasts a list of the top 5 shows that have made it on the top 5 race on the TRP charts and also shows that have dropped down, climbed up or made a shocking entry on the charts. So without further adue, lets begin.

No.5: Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora's Udne Ki Aasha has been performing exceptionally well ever since its inception. The show is a slightly mellow dramatic yet strong take on the concept of love and how a man goes above and beyond to support the dreams of his partner. As of now, the story of the show remains true to its plot and concept. This week, the show has secured 1.7 points and remains constant on the 5th spot.

No.4: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Looks like, the viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are absolutely unhappy with Shakti Arora's track coming to an end in the show. The Bhavika Sharma starrer has dropped down pretty much on the TRP charts this week and has fallen on to the fourth spot as compared to the second spot last week. However, it has secured 2.0 points this week.

No.3: Jhanak:

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak has risen up to the third spot this week as compared to the fourth spot last week. This week, the show has secured 2.0 points and has outdone Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

No.2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Looks like Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current track has been impressing the viewers and the numbers of the show this week speaks volumes. This clearly should be attributed to Armaan realising his feelings for Abhira and their separation. The show has moved up to the second spot with 2.0 points this week.

No.1: Anupamaa:

The invincible Anupamaa maintains its firm stand on the numero uno spot this week too. With 2.3 points, the Rupali Ganguly starrer's current track revolves around Anupama coming back to India for Dimpy's wedding and Adhya giving her a tough time as usual.

A suprising entry on the TRP charts has been that of Bharti Singh led Laughter Chef. The show has claimed the eigth spot this week. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's ratings have improved and the show is now on the sixth spot, Ankit Gupta starrer Maati Se Bandhi Dor has been failing to impress the audience.