TRP Stars: Udne Ki Aasha Enters Top 5 Race, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai DOES NOT Improve

Thursdays are TRP days for every television enthusiast. The Free Press Journal presents a round-up of the top five shows this week, along with those ousted and those making a re-entry.

5. Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora's Udne Ki Aasha has been making a subtle climb on the TRP ladder every week. The show has now managed to enter the top 5 race and has garnered the fifth spot with 1.5 points.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been constant on the fourth spot. While the ratings of the show has seen no improvement, we believe it is the ongoing divorce drama between Abhira and Armaan that is to be blamed for the stagnant TRPs of the show.

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's GHKKPM too has been struggling to climb up the TRP race after its recent fall. While the show still happens to be in the top 5 race, the ratings of the show have relatively dipped. This week the show has bagged the third spot with 1.9 points.

2. Jhanak:

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak has been a constant on the second spot for the past few weeks. This week too, the show has managed to be on the second spot with 1.9 points.

1. Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has invincibly gained the first spot yet again. This week the viewers of the show saw Anupamaa lift the trophy of superstar chef, something they were eagerly awaiting.

Apart from the above mentioned shows, While Imlie and Mangal Lakshmi's TRPs have improved, Pandya Store, Dori and Teri Meri Doriyaann continue to see further dips in the ratings this week.