TRP Stars: Pandya Store Bounces Back In Top 5, Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai See A Fall In Viewership

Thursdays signify TRP days for every television enthusiast. Free Press Journal presents a roundup of the top 5 shows this week, along with those ousted and those making a re-entry. Despite no change in position among the top 4 shows, this week's viewership has seen a relative drop, likely due to the ongoing IPL.

No.5: Pandya Store:

Jumping from 8th place last week, Star Plus' Pandya Store has surged back into the top 5, securing the fifth spot with 1.5 points. Despite this, the show's performance dipped slightly from last week's 1.6 points. Starring Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav, Pandya Store remains a noteworthy contender.

No.4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Maintaining its position, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai holds firm ground despite a drop in viewership from 2.1 to 1.9 points. The show has been embroiled in controversy following the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The current leads of the show are Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, while Garvita Sadhwani

No.3: Jhanak:

Unfazed by declining viewership, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak retains its third spot, earning 2.1 points compared to last week's 2.2 points. The current track sees Jhanak reluctantly agreeing to marry a man twice her age, continuing the drama.

No.2: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

While viewers eagerly anticipate Savi's growing fondness for Ishaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintains its second position, albeit with a slight dip from 2.3 to 2.1 points.

No.1: Anupamaa:

Anupamaa continues its reign at the top, undeterred and unchallenged, with a slight drop from 2.7 to 2.4 points. The current track of the show witnesses Anupamaa continuing to be the center of all problems subjected to her from the Shahs, Kapadias and 'Spice and Chutney,' in the United States.

Additionally, Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's Mangal Lakshmi enters the race, securing the 9th spot. However, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma experiences a decline in popularity amidst the rankings.