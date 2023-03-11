Mumbai: Fire breaks out on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at Film City; visuals surface | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

A massive fire broke out on the sets of a Hindi television serial at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon on Friday evening, the BMC disaster control department said. Strong winds caused the blaze to spread to four other adjacent studios.

After more than two hours of firefighting operations, the Mumbai fire brigade was able to bring the blaze under control. No one was reported injured or missing from the set, according to the fire brigade.

The incident occurred on the sets of the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein,’ around 4.30 pm. At first, the fire was confined to the ground floor of the film studio; later, it spread over 2,000 square feet in Film City. The Mumbai fire brigade, along with ward officials, rushed to the spot, with five fire engines, two hose lines, nine pumps and other equipment to fight the conflagration.

However, 20 minutes into the operation, it was noticed that because of the strong winds at the time, the flames quickly spread to engulf at least another four adjoining studios, sparking further panic. At 4.50pm, the fire brigade declared it as Level 2 blaze, only to upgrade it to a Level 3 (major fire) at 5.22pm. The deputy chief fire officer and the divisional fire officer were both present at the site during the operations.

According to an eyewitness, huge clouds of smoke billowing from the burning studios were visible afar, with people screaming, crying and running helter-skelter to escape the fumes.

In all, 12 firefighting engines, seven jumbo tankers and two water tankers had to be pressed into service. “All the artists and workers present on the set during the fire were immediately evacuated. The fire was brought under control and has been doused. No injury was reported, but the film set in which the fire originated first has been entirely gutted,” a fire officer said.

The flames intensified due to the presence of combustible items like bamboo, tarpaulin sheets, curtains and wooden articles present on the sets of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ and the adjacent three studios. The fire was confined to dry trees, grass, leaves and shrubs in an area of about 500x100 sq mts.

Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Manjrekar said that an investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of fire.