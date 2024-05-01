 Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7

Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7

Actor Sahil Khan was brought to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh on April 28 after being detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Mahadev Betting App Case: Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7 |

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan, one of the accused in the Mahadev betting app case, has been remanded to police custody until May 7th. Actor Sahil Khan was brought to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh on April 28 after being detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigative Team (SIT) in connection with the Mahadev Betting app case.

Khan had fled Mumbai, constantly changing his location to evade authorities. The actor is accused of running a betting site and promoting illegal betting activities. His name surfaced during the investigation of the Mehadev betting app case by the Matunga Police in Mumbai.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7

Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields Sitting MP Hemant Godse From...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields Sitting MP Hemant Godse From...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Police Custody

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Police Custody

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shinde Sena Nominates Naresh Mhaske For Thane Constituency,...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shinde Sena Nominates Naresh Mhaske For Thane Constituency,...

CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock...

CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock...