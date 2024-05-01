Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7

Mahadev Betting App Case: Sahil Khan Remanded To Police Custody Till May 7 |

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan, one of the accused in the Mahadev betting app case, has been remanded to police custody until May 7th. Actor Sahil Khan was brought to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh on April 28 after being detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigative Team (SIT) in connection with the Mahadev Betting app case.

Khan had fled Mumbai, constantly changing his location to evade authorities. The actor is accused of running a betting site and promoting illegal betting activities. His name surfaced during the investigation of the Mehadev betting app case by the Matunga Police in Mumbai.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.