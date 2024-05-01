Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields Sitting MP Hemant Godse From Nashik |

Nashik: The Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, a longstanding battleground within the Mahayuti alliance, has finally witnessed a decisive move. The Shiv Sena faction, led by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nominated Hemant Godse as its candidate on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena also announced ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske's candidature from Thane along with sitting MP Shrikant Shinde's candidature from the Kalyan seat.

Godse Eyeing For A Hat-Trick

Godse, who previously contested and won from Nashik in the 2014 and 2019 elections under the Shiv Sena banner, shifted allegiance to the Shinde faction in 2022 after a rift within the Shiv Sena. Now, with the opportunity to contest once again under the Shinde group, Godse aims to secure a hat-trick victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The dynamics within the Mahayuti alliance shifted as certain constituencies, including Nashik, witnessed the emergence of new contenders. Amidst discussions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyeing the Nashik seat, dissatisfaction brewed within the Mahayuti. Moreover, uncertainty loomed over Godse's candidacy, adding to the alliance's internal turmoil.

Bhujbal's Potential Candidature

Further adding to the complications, discussions surfaced regarding Chhagan Bhujbal's candidacy from Nashik under the Mahayuti banner. However, the Shinde faction staunchly asserted its claim over the constituency. Ultimately, Bhujbal opted to contest from a different constituency, paving the way for Godse's return to the forefront.

Today, the Shinde faction formally announced Godse's candidacy, solidifying his position as their official representative for the upcoming elections. Godse will be facing Shiv Sena UBT's Rajabhau Waje in the upcoming polls.

Nashik will go for voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4.