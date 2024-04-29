 Maharashtra: MVA Candidates File Nominations From Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: MVA Candidates File Nominations From Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats

Maharashtra: MVA Candidates File Nominations From Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, has not declared its candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: MVA Candidates File Nominations From Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats | Tejal Ghorpade

Two candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday filed their nomination from the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Parag Rajabhau Vaje filed two nominations from the Nashik seat, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate Bhaskar Muralidhar Bhagre filed his candidature from the Dindori constituency.

Read Also
WATCH VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Pune's Mohammadwadi
article-image

Vaje took out a rally on his way to file the nomination papers, for which Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut were present.

Jayashree Mahendra Patil of the Sainik Samaj Party filed her nomination from the Nashik seat and Devidas Piraji Sarkate filed nomination papers as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate and as an independent.

Spiritual leader Shantigiriji Maharaj filed his nomination as a Shiv Sena candidate from Nashik, although the party has not declared his candidature. On Friday, he had filed nomination papers as an independent.

Read Also
Pune Youth Puts 10 Posters Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit (VIDEO): '...Will Throw You Out Of Power'
article-image

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, has not declared its candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Nomination forms for the two seats can be filed till May 3 and withdrawn till May 6. Voting will take place on May 20.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: MVA Candidates File Nominations From Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats

Maharashtra: MVA Candidates File Nominations From Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats

Maharashtra: PM Modi to Hold Rallies In Dharashiv, Latur Tomorrow

Maharashtra: PM Modi to Hold Rallies In Dharashiv, Latur Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Phule Statue Desecration Condemned In Waluj Meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Phule Statue Desecration Condemned In Waluj Meeting

Central Railway Introduces Extra Daund-Pune-Ajmer Weekly Express to Ease Passenger Rush

Central Railway Introduces Extra Daund-Pune-Ajmer Weekly Express to Ease Passenger Rush

Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Meets Rival Adhalrao Patil at Event, Touches His Feet as Latter Listens to His...

Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Meets Rival Adhalrao Patil at Event, Touches His Feet as Latter Listens to His...