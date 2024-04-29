Pune Youth Puts 10 Posters Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit (VIDEO): '...Will Throw You Out Of Power' |

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, a 24-year-old youth has placed banners criticising the ruling government near the rally venue.

Ayush Deepak Kamble, claiming to be an educated unemployed Punekar residing in the Wanwadi area near the Race Course ground, refuses to stay silent. His banner carries the message: "The issues and anger of every farmer, laborer, and youth in the area - be it regarding export bans, inflation, or unemployment - will throw you out of power."

Kamble, who chose to enter the small business of decoration, advocates for discussions on development and unemployment instead of focusing on caste, religion, temples, or mosques on the posters.

Posters with this message have been placed near the meeting premises, causing them to go viral on social media.

He confirmed that he has placed 10 posters like this and he is not associated with any political party. These 10 posters has different messages as they slam "shifting of industries to Gujrat, insult of Shivaji Maharaj" and much more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a campaign rally for the MahaYuti alliance in Pune on Monday (April 29) to campaign for the Mahayuti candidates of the four Lok Sabha constituencies — Pune (Murlidhar Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Maval (Shrirang Barne), and Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao). He will hold a rally at Race Course Ground at 4 pm, with nearly 2 lakh people expected to attend to hear his speech.

In anticipation of Modi's rally, the Pune Police took control of the venue to maintain security.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration has banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft from April 28 to April 30. According to the orders issued by the Pune district collector, the ban will be in place from midnight on April 27 to midnight on April 30. If anyone is found violating the order, strict action will be taken against them, mentions the order.



This decision comes in view of PM Modi's visit to Pune on April 29.