 WATCH VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Pune's Mohammadwadi
WATCH VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Pune's Mohammadwadi

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
WATCH VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Mohammadwadi

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Pune's Mohammadwadi on Monday morning.

According to the information received, after receiving the report of the fire, three vehicles, including a water tanker, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

When the firefighters arrived, they saw that a one-storey godown containing scrap goods had caught fire, emitting a lot of smoke.

Since the godown was closed, the firefighters broke the lock using a bolt cutter and entered. They averted further danger by preventing the fire from spreading to the adjacent godowns.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident. However, the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

