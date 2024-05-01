 CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock (Video)

CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock (Video)

CM stayed there and ensured that the location was secured, and no one skidded due to an oil spill on the road.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Video: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund |

Mumbai: An oil tanker met with an accident in While coming to Mumbai from his residence between Mulund and Bhandup at the Eastern expressway on May 1. Taking cognisance of the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy between Mulund and Bhandup at the Eastern expressway after seeing a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill. CM stayed there and ensured that the location was secured, and no one skidded due to an oil spill on the road.

In the video it can been seen that CM Shinde is taking stock of the situation and directing the team of volunteers who are seen busy clearing the oil that was spilled on the road due to the accident. CM Eknath Shinde is seen taking note of the risks involved when such a huge amount of oil is spilled on a busy road. CM Shinde was guiding the traffic authorities in diverting the traffic in a way to ensure no further mishaps due to the spilled oil.

Read Also
Maharashtra Day 2024: Here Is The Popular Culture Of The State
article-image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on his way the Varsha residence (the official residence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra) on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Taking to X, CM Eknath Shinde said, “On the occasion of 1st May Maharashtra Day, Varsha’s residence was hoisted, and flag saluted. On this occasion, all the officers, staff, and policemen of the Chief Minister’s office were present. Happy Maharashtra Day to all of them.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock...

CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock...

Good News For Mumbaikars! Coastal Road Project's South-Bound Arm To Be Open On All Days; Check...

Good News For Mumbaikars! Coastal Road Project's South-Bound Arm To Be Open On All Days; Check...

Palghar Horror: 17-Yr-Old Girl Raped; Parents Among 16 Booked; Few Detained

Palghar Horror: 17-Yr-Old Girl Raped; Parents Among 16 Booked; Few Detained

Ajitchandra Sagar Shahastravdhaan LIVE: Jain Monk To Listen To 1000 People, Repeat Their Words In...

Ajitchandra Sagar Shahastravdhaan LIVE: Jain Monk To Listen To 1000 People, Repeat Their Words In...

Mumbai Weather Update For May 1: Heatwave Conditions To Recede From Today, Says IMD; Mercury To...

Mumbai Weather Update For May 1: Heatwave Conditions To Recede From Today, Says IMD; Mercury To...