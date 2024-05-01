CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy At Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund To Take Stock (Video)

Maharashtra Video: CM Eknath Shinde Visits Oil Tanker Accident Spot Between Thane & Mulund |

Mumbai: An oil tanker met with an accident in While coming to Mumbai from his residence between Mulund and Bhandup at the Eastern expressway on May 1. Taking cognisance of the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy between Mulund and Bhandup at the Eastern expressway after seeing a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill. CM stayed there and ensured that the location was secured, and no one skidded due to an oil spill on the road.

#WATCH | While coming to Mumbai from his residence in Thane, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy between Mulund and Bhandup at the Eastern expressway after seeing a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill. CM stayed there and ensured that the location was secured… pic.twitter.com/GLOfUgV0HM — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

In the video it can been seen that CM Shinde is taking stock of the situation and directing the team of volunteers who are seen busy clearing the oil that was spilled on the road due to the accident. CM Eknath Shinde is seen taking note of the risks involved when such a huge amount of oil is spilled on a busy road. CM Shinde was guiding the traffic authorities in diverting the traffic in a way to ensure no further mishaps due to the spilled oil.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on his way the Varsha residence (the official residence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra) on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Taking to X, CM Eknath Shinde said, “On the occasion of 1st May Maharashtra Day, Varsha’s residence was hoisted, and flag saluted. On this occasion, all the officers, staff, and policemen of the Chief Minister’s office were present. Happy Maharashtra Day to all of them.”