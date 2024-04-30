Maharashtra Day 2024: Here Is The Popular Culture Of The State

Canva

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1st, which holds significant importance in the Marathi community. One of the culturally rich states of India, Maharashtra has a vast history and traditions. It is influenced by different art forms, food, attire, festivals and much more. While we celebrate Maharashtra Day 2024, here is what is popular in the state.

Maharashtra Cultural Attire

Every state has its traditional attire that showcases its identity and culture. Maharashtra traditional attire consists of Nauvari Saree for women; and Dhoti, Kurta and Pheta for men. They wear cultural attire on special occasions and festivals in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Arts

Maharashtra is rich in art and craft. Many art forms are passed through generations. The most popular art form in Maharashtra is the "Warli Painting". It is a white-on-red art that shows the everyday life of humans. Other arts and crafts in Maharashtra are Leather Puppetry, Jewellery Making, Bidiware and Lacquerware.

Maharashtra Cultural Dance

Talking about Maharashtra culture, how can we forget the iconic "Lavani Dance"? It is a dance form done with powerful movements and facial expressions. Lavani is performed on Marathi songs with a dholki drum. Another popular dance form is "Tamasha", which consists of drama with a lively dance. The dance forms not only entertain but also feature Maharashtra culture and tradition.

Maharashtra Food

Food in every state or place showcases its identity and flavour. Every place has its signature dish and popular food, which makes the place stand out. Konkan in Maharashtra is famous for seafood. Other popular Maharashtrian foods are Misal Pav, Modak, Poha, Aamti, Puran Poli and much more.

Maharashtra Festivals

The festivals in Maharashtra are popular around the world, attracting many tourists. Some of the famous festivals in the Maharashtrian culture includes Ganesh Chaturthi, Gudi Padwa, Shivaji Jayanti, Makar Sankranti and others.