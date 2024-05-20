National Anti-Terrorism Day: 7 Patriotic Movies You Must Watch

By: Rahul M | May 20, 2024
Sarfarosh was released in 1999 starring Amir Khan and Sonali Bendre. After Ajay's brother is killed and father is severely injured by terrorists, he decides to quit studies and join the forces to fight terrorism.
URI-The Surgical Strike is a brilliant movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. It is a movie about New India and how India now responds to terrorism.
Raazi is a film every Indian must watch. Alia Bhatt has done a commendable job as an actress in this movie.
Lakshya is another patriotic movie that revolves around a young man and him realising what it means to be a soldier in the Indian Army and serving the country.
A Holiday starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha highlights terrorism in India spreading via cyber cells.
Shershaah is a movie that is based on the real life Indian soldier, Capt. Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life to see India's flag waving high and clean.
The Ghazi Attack is a Patriotic movie based on true events. The pride you feel as an Indian after watching this movie is beyond expression.