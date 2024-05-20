Cannes 2024 Day 6: Best Dressed Celebs At The Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 20, 2024
The Cannes Film Festival 2024, day 6, kicked off on Sunday, where A-list celebrities graced the red carpet in style. Singer and actor Selena Gomez stunned in an off-shoulder red custom Giambattista Valli dress featuring a floral sleeve.
Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa's look at Cannes is ICONIC! The star took breath away in a Miss Sohee SS24 couture dress, accessorised with Chopard jewelry.
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her celestial-inspired royal blue gown. The diamond-studded 'dancing fish necklace' grabbed all the attention.
Demi Moore oozed elegance and grace in the Schiaparelli haute-couture gown. The actress complemented her stunning look with Chopard diamond jewelry.
K-beauties also graced Cannes in dreamy looks. Actress Han So-Hee adorned fairytale charm in Danielle Frankel's white gown.
Actress Isabelle Fuhrman donned a gorgeous red ensemble by Armani Prive. The attire boasted a floral pattern and ruffle details at the bottom.
Singer and actress YoonA turned heads in a floor-length pink gown by Monique Lhuillier. Completing the look with diamond jewelry, she radiated elegance and beauty at the event.
