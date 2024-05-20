In Pics: Indian Pageant Queen Priyanka Bajaj Sibal's Stunning Rainbow Fashion At Cannes 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 20, 2024
Indian beauty pageant queen Priyanka Bajaj Sibal made her third glamorous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
All images from Priyanka Bajaj Sibal Instagram
She donned a stunning ensemble by Haidar Hassoun Couture that featured glittery rainbow hues.
The outfit boasted of a furry cape of a similar colour that trailed along the ground.
The attire was adorned with elegant jewellery by Signature Bling that exuded grace and glamour
Her makeup was kept subtle, with smokey eyes and glossy lips. She opted for sleek, pushed-back-open hair, adding a chic and clean touch to her look.
The Chartered accountant turned actor made her stunning debut this year at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
The fashionable star has won the title of Mrs India in 2021 and Mrs Queen of the World in 2022.
