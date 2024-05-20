Indian Influencers Take Over The Red Carpet At Cannes 2024

By: Rahul M | May 20, 2024
Niharika NM attended the Festival De Cannes, making it her third time on the red carpet.
Sharan Hegde became the first financial influencer from south Asia to attend the Cannes Film Festival.
Vishnu Kaushal walked the red carpet of Cannes 2024. He is an Instagram Influencer who is known for his humorous videos.
Author, Podcast Host and Influencer Raj Shamani walked the red carpet of Cannes 2024.
Instagram influencer and Radio Jockey, popularly known as RJ Karishma debuted at the Cannes red carpet this year.
Ankush Bahuguna became the first male beauty influencer to walk the red carpet of Cannes 2024. His outfits and makeup were well-defined and the fans love it.
Instagram Content Creator and Influencer Viraj Ghelani was invited by Brut to the Cannes 2024 and he walked the red carpet at the festival.
Aastha Shah shined in her outfit and gained praises for her striking appearance. Aastha is a Vitiligo survivor and a 'fashion and beauty' influencer.
Nancy Tyagi took over the internet with her self-stitched pink gown she wore at the red carpet of Cannes this year.
Actor and Influencer Ayush Mehra debuted on the red carpet of Cannes 2024.