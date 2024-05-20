Test Your English Skills! 7 Big Words That Are Hard To Pronounce

By: Rahul M | May 20, 2024
Consanguineous means someone from same blood or origin.
Trichotillomania is an abnormal condition where you desire to pull out hair.
Counterrevolutionary is a combination of of two words- counter and revolution. It means opposing a revolution.
Deinstitutionalization means replacing big psychiatric hospitals with smaller ones so that there is a community-based setting for people with mental illness.
Transcendentalism is a belief system that emphasises intuition and spirituality over scientific evidence.
The study of where humans come from by studying their old fossils and remains is Paleoanthropology.
Antepenultimate means third from the end.