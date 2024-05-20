Arunachal Pradesh In Photos: 7 Pleasing Sites To Explore In The State

By: Rahul M | May 20, 2024

Arunachal Pradesh is a treasure trove of natural beauty. Its pristine landscapes are adorned with majestic mountains, cascading waterfalls, and lush greenery. Among these, the Nuranang Falls stands out as a testament to the state's unspoiled charm.

Canva

Bomdila town is a small town in the West Kameng district. It is a major tourist attraction, providing mesmerising views of lush greenery and mountains.

Pinterest

The Tawang Monastery, a significant cultural landmark, is considered one of the largest monasteries in India. Its grandeur and spiritual aura make it a must-visit for those seeking a deeper understanding of the region's rich cultural heritage.

Canva

The Golden Pagoda, or Chongkham, is considered one of the oldest monasteries in the world. The majestic temple is the best place for spiritual seekers.

Canva

Sela Pass is a revered religious site, especially for Buddhists. If you want to explore the state, you should start your journey from Sela Pass.

Canva

Kameng River is one of the tributaries of the Brahmaputra River. The River offers scenic beauty of its surrounding.

Canva

Gorsam Chorten is a stupa located in Zemithang Village. It is surrounded by mountains and greenery, making it another major tourist attraction in the state.

Canva