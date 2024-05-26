Aashish Mehrotra On His Exit From Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa: 'I Haven't Quit But..' (Exclusive)

Aashish Mehrotra, last seen in Star Plus' superhit show 'Anupamaa,' rose to fame with his stint as Toshu in the show. The actor recently called it quits from Anupamaa, leaving viewers shocked. Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about Aashish joining 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' post his exit from Anupamaa. In an exclusive conversation with us, Aashish opened up on his forthcoming stint in the show, quitting Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi's reaction and more.

Sharing his excitement for his upcoming journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aashish said, ''I am superb and in a great condition if you talk about the excitement and yes I am nervous too. I have a jittery feeling thinking about how will my journey be but I am grateful that it has come to my plate.'' Further talking about the past contestants of the show he looks up to, Ashish revealed looking up to the journeys of Puneet, Dino James and Bharti.

Aashish, who shot to fame with his performance in Rajan Shahi's 'Anupamaa' which has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts, quit the show recently. While this came as a surprise to a lot of fans of the actor, talking to us, Aashish revealed about taking this tough call and what drove him to do so. Aashish says, ''I haven't really quit the show, I would say I have walked out with pride in terms of giving whatever I had. They have accepted this decision of mine gracefully and have wished me all the love and luck for this new journey of mine. Since I did not leave the show because I got Khatron Ke Khiladi, I already decided that I think it has been a journey which will always stay with me. What Toshu has given Aashish is out of the world. I haven't gotten such praise in terms of anything I have done in the past. Kaam achha kiya hai par sab ne dekha nahi tha. With Anupamaa, I got the platform, I got the recognition and people loved me too. However, I was playing the character for four years. I wanted to walkout before the monotony coming in and I wanted to find the new me and start a new journey.''

We asked the actor who was the first person on the sets of Anupamaa who he informed about wanting to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi and the actor said, ''Rajan sir. I think he was not expecting me to do this, to come up and tell him that sir I want to go. But having said that, he has loved me like his son always. I am really grateful for whatever he has given me. This time also he just said 'khush reh aur wo kar jo kar na chahta hai, all the best.''



Aashish, along with other contestants has flown down to Romania for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty this season too.