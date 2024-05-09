 FPJ Exclusive: Ashish Mehrotra To Be Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Post His Exit From Anupamaa
Free Press Journal has learnt of exclusive details about Ashish Mehrortra's upcoming stint post his exit from Anupamaa.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Ashish Kedar who essayed the character of Toshu in Star Plus' super hit show Anupamaa has now called it quits. The actor's exit from the show came a shocker to all the fans of Anupamaa. Wle Ashish's character on the show was a grey one, the actor went ahead to be a strong pillar in the story line of the show.

In his goodbye note, Ashish mentioned of now being seen in a different avatar or his 'real self,' and speculations surrounding the actor's participation in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 started doing rounds. Well, Free Press Journal has now learnt exclusive scoop on the same.

An insider close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has confirmed this news with us and has revealed that the actor has been roped in for the stunt based reality show and will be taking part in the show this season. Our source adds, ''Yes, Ashish has been roped in for KKK 14 and he will be flying with the contestants soon.''

We tried reaching out to Ashish for confirmation in the same but Ashish remained unavailable for any comments.

