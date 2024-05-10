Anupamaa: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Gaurav Sharma REPLACES Aashish Mehrotra, To Play New Toshu | Photo Via Instagram

On Thursday, May 9, Aashish Mehrotra, who played the role of Paritosh Shah, aka Toshu, in Anupamaa for almost four years, revealed that he has quit the show.

Fans have eagerly awaited the announcement of the new Toshu in Anupamaa, and now according to Gossips TV, Gaurav Sharma, known for his role as the antagonist Yuvraaj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will take on the character.

However, the makers have yet to share an official promo or statement.

Thanking the audience and the cast, Aashish took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "It was a beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa… The character is just the opposite of who I am as a person… has made it more challenging and fun to live with. It has been a huge roller coaster ride. But what a ride!"

He added, "From a topper in college - MBA gold medalist, the most loved son being the 1st born, then the rebel child, drunkard, bhaag kar shaadi karne waala lover, saas ka ghulaam- ghar jamai, selfish money lover, loving brother, comic property dealer to being bedridden after a stroke.. apne bacchi chura kar bhag gaya tha… kyaaa kyaa nahi kiyaa hai yaar in this journey… (I ran away with my own daughter in the show. What have I not done in this journey). Toshus' love for his father was the most special thing to me on this journey.. It brings tears instantly… It's all so overwhelming."

"I found some amazing people through this journey who will stay with me for life… and to my audience my second family - thank you for hating me so much that I could feel your love and connect with me always. You guys will see me soon in some other roop or maybe the real me… Seeking your acceptance, love, and blessings forever. Signing off with tons of gratitude," Aashish concluded.