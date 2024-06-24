 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Bring Abhira Back To Poddar House After Latter Meets With An Accident
The upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will finally witness Abhira return to the Poddar house.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the best performing shows on the channel. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the titular characters, the current track of the show sees Abhira and Armaan finally confess their love to each other, however, Dadi Sa's revelation about Armaan's past with Ruhi brings everything to a stand still.

article-image

Now, according to a report in India Forums, Armaan will finally bring Abhira back to the Poddar house and Abhira's accident will lead to this step by Armaan. What happens is, Abhira will go to the temple to pray about forgetting Armaan and moving on from him. However, on her way back, she will meet with an accident. Armaan learns of this and goes to save her. He then brings Abhira back to the Poddar house which will irk Dadi sa. Dadi sa will object against the same, however, Armaan will go against her wishes and will decide on Abhira staying back. Abhira on the other hand will also insist on going back, but by that time, Madhav will come home.

article-image

In the episode of the show today, Abhira, who has finally learnt about Armaan and Ruhi's past will confront Ruhi and both the girls will be seen levying serious allegations against each other. While Abhira will accuse Ruhi of breaking her marriage, Ruhi will retaliate by stating that Abhira snatched her love.

article-image

