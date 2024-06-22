'I Feel Fortunate When I Look Back At My Journey': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sikandar Kharbanda (Exclusive)

Actor Sikandar Kharbanda, who plays the role of Manoj Poddar in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says that his journey has been perfect so far. However, the actor says that the TV industry has evolved a great deal.

“I feel fortunate when I look back at my journey as an actor. I was part of this industry during the cable TV boom, I was part of multiple shows at the same time. I did mainstream cinema, theatre and regional films as well and, not too long ago, I was a part of a few web series as well. Currently, I am part of India’s longest-running daily soap. So, as an actor, I have worked on every platform. I think except for the radio, I’ve been everywhere. Someday, maybe radio too,” he says.

He adds, “Gone are the days when we would be spoilt for choices and managed to do multiple shows. Today, it’s not possible. So, when there’s a choice to be made between two projects, I trust my instincts and the names attached to the project. I know then that the role will be worthwhile.”

Ambitions and drive to excel are very important for a career, he says, adding, “Unless one is not ambitious and has the grit and drive to invent and reinvent oneself, it’s impossible to last long in this very competitive industry. It’s the only industry that’s age-proof. Only talent, hard work and goodwill earned along the way matter. Luck is another factor but that’s debatable sometimes.”

He adds, “I grab opportunities as and when they come. It’s how I’ve landed roles in the past. And when opportunities have become bleak, I have gone out and created them.”