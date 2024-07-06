'It's Almost Magical How Things Happen For Me': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani (Exclusive)

Garvita Sadhwani, who is seen as Ruhi in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is produced under his banner, Directors Kut Production, believes in grabbing opportunities as they come. An overthinker that she is, she says she eventually leaves it to God when she is worried about the results. But she accepted that she had been lucky so far.

She said, “Opportunities that arise, risks I've taken, or choices I've made—it all happens naturally, even with my tendency to overthink. Sometimes things just happen, whether I think about them or not; it's like they unfold organically. I would say it's almost magical how things happen to me. For instance, when I came to Bombay, the opportunities that came my way, like my role in Aprajita, were nothing short of a miracle. Getting selected by just an audition happened so quickly, which almost never happens. Just as things came my way, new and unexpected things kept happening, and my journey in this industry continued.”

“Even before my first show ended, I got Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Before Baatein ended, I had Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in my hand. So there were moments when things just fell into place—the right opportunity, the right place—and it's something solid that just happens. After accepting an opportunity, I tend to overthink a lot, calculating how it will turn out for me. Eventually, I leave it to God and seek advice from my mom; if she feels it's right, I mostly go with it, leaving the rest to God, trusting that if it's meant to be, something good will come out of it,” she added.

But what do you do when you have multiple opportunities? “So far, I haven't faced such a situation. I've been fortunate to receive one opportunity after another, and good opportunities have come my way where I've had to choose between them. But I believe every person always has two choices: whether to take up the same work being offered or to wait for a different set of opportunities,” she said.

“This is my second show with Directors Kut Production. They are not only the biggest and best-known production house, but I would say they are also a very good team to work with. I just feel that I'm doing the right thing, and I just go for it, and I trust my gut a lot. My six senses and gut feeling—I think it's very strong; I think it comes from my mother, and I just go with it.” she added.

She believes that the environment on the set is very important for the actor's performance. She said, “If the environment on the set is not good, you cannot perform well. I've been very lucky in this department because in all of my shows, all three of these shows had a brilliant cast, not only because we have many senior actors, but many amazing actors. They already are brilliant performers, but along with that, they are good people, and I have grown a lot being around them, and almost on every set, I try to learn as much as I can about acting. But not only that, but you get much better quality if you observe everyone on your set. And I'm not only talking with actors, be it directors or production teams. The way they treat you, the way they handle the work, teaches you a lot,” she said.

“For example, I used to be quite nervous in my first show, but now I've learned. In Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Yatin sir, and even Mohit, for that matter, I would just observe. I would just like to see how they treat the scenes. Now in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', I take a lot of inspiration from Anita Raj ma'am because when she enters a room, the atmosphere changes. I think that is the kind of energy one should carry. This is just one example, but there are many other senior actors who are brilliant people, and as performers, they are all amazing. So, I find this very helpful, and I hope that in the future, no matter how much I work, I always surround myself with good people. And I hope that I am one of those good people who makes things easier for someone else.” she ended.