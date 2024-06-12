'No Backlash On Replacing Pratiksha, Audience Does Not Want Shehzada Back', Says Garvita Sadhwani Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Garvita Sadhwani, who replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently spoke about never receiving backlash for replacing the actress. Garvita also spoke about the viewers now accepting Rohit Purohit as Armaan and not wanting Shehzada Dhami back anymore.

In a conversation with Telly Talk India, Garvita says, ''To be honest, Ruhi par toh maine nahi dekha backlash, no offense. Ruhi ke liye toh tha ke acha lag raha hai. About Armaan, when you change the hero of a show it is a shock to everybody. But I think Rohit has been doing a fantastic job. Everything has changed now, unka naya hashtag bhi bann chuka hai. People are loving Rohit, he keeps trending on twitter, I have seen it so many times and they have amazing chemistry. (Rohit and Samridhii) Now you cannot blame the audience. When you are feeding them something for a month and then suddenly change it, of course they will react. But now, after three months, I do not think they want him back because they are happy with the Armaan that they have now. The audience is very smart, wo samjh jaati hai. Shuru mein the most human reaction is denial, but then they have accepted things now.''

For the uninformed, Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after an apparent fallout with the makers. Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had accused Shehzada of unprofessional behaviour and also of a 'starry attitude.' About Pratksha, he stated that the actress had failed to meet their expectations.