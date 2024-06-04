 Was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhi Shukla Reason Behind Farmaan Haider, Juhi Singh Bajwa's Breakup? Actor Reacts
Farmaan Haider has recently opened up on his ex girlfriend Juhi Singh Bajwa accusing Samridhii Shukla of his breakup with her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Samridhii Shukla, currently winning hearts with her stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai found herself at the centre of an accusation after her Saavi Ki Savaari costar Farmaan Haider's ex girlfriend Juhi Singh Bajwa accused her of being the reason behind her breakup with the actor.

article-image

Farmaan Haider, who is all set to make a comeback with Colors TV's upcoming show was quizzed about the same recently. Reacting to Juhi's accusation, Farmaan rubbishing it denied Samridhii being the reason behind his breakup with the actress. Farmaan said, ''If you want to know if Samridhii Shukla was the reason behind out breakup, I would say no. I believe that no third person can ever interfere in a relationship. Every story has two sides. One is theirs, and one is mine. I feel I shouldn't disclose my personal life to anyone. Juhi is very lovely, good, and beautiful person."

Talking about his breakup with Juhi, Farmaan said, ''Two people come together by choice. And if, at some point, they feel that life together isn't meant to be, then those two can separate by choice."

For the unversed, Farmaan and Juhi were in a relationship for 5 years before the actors eventually parted ways. Juhi accused Samridhii of being the reason behind her breakup.

