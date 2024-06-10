Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Here's How Armaan Will Call Off Wedding With Ruhi & CONFESS His Love For Abhira (Exclusive)

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai helmed by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla is one of the most loved shows on the channel. The show enjoys immense popularity among its viewers and has always been a constant on the top 5 race on TRP charts. In the current track of the show, while both Abhira and Armaan have realised their feelings for each other, Armaan, who is being forcefully married to Ruhi is having a hard time revealing the truth to his family.

Well, Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop about the upcoming track of the show. Our well placed sources close to the show inform us about a crucial developement in the upcoming track of the show. Despite realising his feelings for Abhira, Armaan, grappling with his emotions, trying to figure out how to tell it to the Poddars has agreed on marrying Ruhi. However, this is not coming easy for him.

Now, according to what our sources inform us, Armaan, during his baarat will finally gather courage to confess his feelings for Abhira. He will go ahead to reveal that he loves Abhira and then calls off the wedding. This will be witnessed by both Poddars and the Goenkas. While Armaan's confession will leave Ruhi heartbroken, it will be interesting to see how Abhira and Armaan reunite.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai garnered headlines after Shehzada Dhami, the initial lead of the fourth generation was thrown out and replaced by Rohit Purohit. The show now stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as the main leads.