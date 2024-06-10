Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit On His Parents Expecting Him To Start Family: 'They Have Expectations But..'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit has been happily married to Sheena Bajaj for the past few years now. The actor who is now making it big with his stint in Rajan Shahi's show recently revealed if his parents expect him to start a family and whether or not there is any kind of pressure for the same.

In an interview with ETimes Tv, Rohit opened up on his parents expecting him to start a family and revealed that there is no pressure but there are still expectations. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame recalls his parents earlier pressurizing him for the same. However, the actor then made them understand that both Sheena and him want to achieve a few things in life before eventually taking the step.

Rohit says, ''My dad is retired and my mother is a housewife, they stay in Jaipur, so they expect me to start a family. But it did happen once when there was pressure on Us. The expectation was converting into pressure but now we all are on the same page. They understand now that we want to take some time and want to achieve a few things in life. So now they don't put any kind of pressure. They have left the decision on us and have told us that it's your life, you decide when you want to have to start a family.''

Rohit and Sheena met in the year 2012 on the sets of their show Arjun. The duo have now been married for 5 years.

Rohit, who replaced Shehzada Dhami in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone ahead to garner a lot of love and appreciation for his performance on the show. The actor is paired opposite Samridhii Shukla.