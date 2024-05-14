'Woh Bas Laat Maarti Hai..': Rohit Purohit Reveals Wife Sheena Bajaj's Reaction On His Romantic Scenes

Rohit Purohit, currently being loved for his performance in Star Plus' longest running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' is paired opposite Samridhii Shukla in the show. The actor is married to Vanshaj fame Sheena Bajaj for the past couple of years now. In a recent interview, when Rohit was quizzed about wife Sheena Bajaj's reaction on his romantic scenes, the actor had a fun response.

Speaking of the same to Telly Masala, Rohit revealed how wife Sheena Bajaj always gives her inputs on his romantic scenes with Samridhii and that she does not get jealous. However, the actor also revealed that when the two of them are watching any of his romantic scenes together, he does not look at Sheena and watches the scene as an audience.

Talking about the same, Rohit said, ''She likes it, usko koi farak nahi padta. She watches all these scenes as an audience. She tells me where I fell short. If she watches a scene and does not like my performance, she tells me. Sometimes, if a scene like this comes when the two of us are together, I think in my head that she does not notice it. But she does and then in the end gives me a feedback saying, 'bahut bakwas tha.''

When the actor was asked what is Sheena's reaction when the two of them are watching the show together and a romantic scene of him flashes, the actor said, ''I do not see her reaction only at that time. I also become an audience. (Giggles) However, if a scene is nice, she appreciates it. Sometimes when she watches the scene alone, she records it and posts it on her stories, blowing whistles.''

Upon being quizzed about Sheena's reactions on his growing proximity with his costar in romantic scenes, Rohit reveals what Sheena does and says, ''Fir wo sirf laat marti hai. If a scene like this comes, she does not say anything, she just kicks me. However, it is always in a playful way.''

Rohit was roped in to replace Shehzada Dhami in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post the latter's termination from the show.