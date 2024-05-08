Everything You Need To Know About YRKKH's Rohit Purohit's Real Life Love Story With Sheena Bajaj

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 08, 2024
Rohit Purohit, currently essaying and being loved for his stint as Armaan in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been married to actress Sheena Bajaj for almost 5 years now.
The duo met during the filming of their show 'Arjun,' and went ahead to be good friends. 6 months after the show ended, Sheena proposed to Rohit with cakes and flowers.
The actress reveals, all Rohit said in return was 'Okay,' which she assumed was a yes. The duo was in a courtship for 5 years before they finally decided to take the plunge.
However, just like every couple, Rohit and Sheena had their share of differences and fights too. While there were rumours of the duo calling it quits, both Sheena and Rohit had spoken of taking a break from each other but eventually came back together stronger than before.
After being in a relationship for 5 years and overcoming all the hurdles, the duo took the plunge and tied the knot on the 22nd of January 2019.
While the couple has been married for almost 5 years now, their love story for sure makes for a filmy and dreamy one.
Rohit is currently winning hearts with his performance in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sheena has been a part of Sony SAB's much loved show 'Vanshaj.'