Mujhe B**ch Actresses Se Problem Hai, Mere Pati Ke Sath...: Sheena Bajaj on Husband Rohit Purohit's Onscreen Romance

Rohit Purohit was recently roped in to replace Shehzada Dhami as the new male lead of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the actor has finally made a space of his own in the hearts of the viewers of the show, a section of the viewers still miss watching Shehzada onscreen.

When asked about the same during Rajan Shahi's Iftaar party, Rohit Purohit reacted on the same and said, ''It absolutely does not bother me, it is the review of the audience. If there are people who are loving me, there will also be a section who will not, so that is okay. I think I have already won hearts. The kind of response I have been getting is making me feel so. My team is happy, my producer is happy, my co actors are happy, I know whatever is happening, is good.''

When Sheena was asked about Rohit romancing more than one actress on screen in multiple shows, the actress said, ''Jyda bhi hoti hai. Wo toh chalo apni kismat likhwa ke aaya hai. So nice na, he gets entertained. Samridhii and Garvita are both very sweet and sorted. I only have problem and stress when the actress is a b**tch, or has too many tantrums, or may be is very irritating or dominating. Mere pati k sath wo nahi chal payega. Apart from that, both the girls are very sweet and nice and I love their chemistry onscreen.''

Sheena and Rohit tied the knot in the year 2019.