Did Isha Malviya Take An Indirect Jibe At Ex Boyfriend Samarth Jurel? YRKKH'S Rohit Purohit Says 'Jaan Boojh Ke'

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel parting ways was all over the interent. While the actress has chosen to remain silent, Samarth, in an interview had opened up on his fallout with Isha and had made some startling statements. The actor had also revealed that Isha's mother had once told him that Isha falls for every second guy provided he is good looking. Isha, who did not comment on the same at that point of time, has now taken to her Instagram handle to share a funny reel about falling for every other guy. This video states, 'Mera har ladke par dil aajata hai, lagta hai main dil ki bahut achi hoon.'

Sharing this on her Instagram handle, Isha writes, 'Lagta hai reason mil hi gaya.' While this obviously looked like a reply to Samarth Jurel's statement, Rohit Purohit, currently helming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, commented on the same. Rohit wrote, 'Jaan boojh ke,' To which Isha replies, 'aap toh mujhe jaante hi ho na Rohit bhai, chup mujhse kaha raha jata hai.' Replying to this comment of Isha, Rohit says, 'Uspe toh main free hoke baat karunga..'

For the unversed, Isha and Rohit shared screen in Colors TV's show 'Udaariyan.' Samarth too was a part of the show at that point of time. Both Rohit and Samarth share a great bond off screen. While Rohit is now garnering a lot of appreciation for his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans of Isha Malviya are eagerly awaiting her upcoming project.