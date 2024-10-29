Bigg Boss 18’s Nyrra M Banerji Reveals Karan Veer Mehra Tried To Create ‘Love Angle’ With Her: ‘It Is Important For Him’ (Exclusive)

Nyrraa M Banerji, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house recently got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal post her eviction from the show. In this interaction, the actress opened up on Karan Veer Mehra trying to create a ‘Love angle’ with her in the show.

Speaking to us about the same, Nyrraa says, “He could be targeting me in the show because I kind of gave him the signal that I am not interested. Because, uska pehle Chahat ke sath kuch kuch ho raha tha and phir usne bhai bana dia. Phir mere sath uska ek rapport tha par Maine us chiz ko encourage nahi kiya ya us chiz ke peeche nahi Gayi ya what I don’t know, Usko vibe nahi jami meri. Nominate karne k time par bhi usne yahi bola na ke main ‘vibe check kar raha tha. I don’t know what kind of reason is this.

We asked the actress what made her think that Karan Veer was trying to create an angle with her and she said, “Because it was important for him right now. Pehle toh Avinash ko trigger kar kar ke usne Avinash ka wo side nikala. Ab jab wo wala side nikal chuka hai toh wo ‘papa’ bann ke handle nahi kar paratha hai ab humari expectations toh Karan se Bahut jyda hogayi thi Na because he is Khatron Ke Khiladi’s winner, you are a ‘papa level,’ you can handle people, you can do things. Plus I think people find a romantic angle interesting too. I also think that when you are in a toxic environment, you need someone, a confidante, someone to talk to, so I think it could be anything.”

For the uninformed, Nyrra M Banerji was recently voted out of the show by the audience. The actress also expressed her desire to re enter the show as a wild card contestant.