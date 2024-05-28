Nyrra M Banerji, Nishant Malkani Patchup After Briefly Parting Ways?

Nyrra M Banerji and Nishant Malkani are back to making headlines after rumors of their splits started making rounds some time back. The actors who met and apparently fell in love with each other on the sets of their show 'Rakshabandhan,' were rumored to have parted ways some time back. Nishant had also wished Nyrra all the best in finding love. The duo had always implied that they are the best of friends and that there is nothing more to their relationship than this.

Well, according to a recent report in the Hindustan Times, Nyrra and Nishant, who had earlier parted ways are back together now. A source close to the duo tells the portal that Nyrra and Nishant have however decided to take their relationship very slow. As a result of this, Nishant has moved out of and the duo are not staying together anymore as they are wanting to take things slow. The couple has reconciled right before Nyrra's birthday. Nishant was also spotted at Nyrra's birthday party and the duo were seen striking poses for the camera.

Nyrra, who was last seen in Colors TV's show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,' is known for her stint in shows like Divya Drishti, Pisachini and more. Nishant on the other hand was last seen in Sony SAB's show 'Pashmmina-Dhaage Mohhbat Ke.'