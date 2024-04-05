 (VIDEO) Actress Nyra Banerjee REACTS After Pap Says He Wants To Click Her 'Peeche Se': 'Kya Reason Hai?'
Recently, Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan lashed out at paparazzi for capturing actress from inappropriate angles

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Actress Nyra Banerjee was spotted attending the screening of the film Dukaan on Thursday night, and while at it, she posed gracefully for the paparazzi on the red carpet. However, it was then that a photographer asked her to pose as he wanted to capture her from behind, and that is when the actress straightaway refused.

Nyra was seen wearing a shimmery gold and black bodycon dress and she was all smiles as she posed for the paps with the poster of Dukaan in the background. In a video which is now going viral, a photographer can be seen saying, "Nyra, peeche se...", as she walked away, and that is when the actress decided to respond to him, albeit playfully.

"Ye peeche se ka kya reason hai? Main nahi khichwa rahi hu peeche se," she said, before quickly moving inside.

This is not the first time that an actress has asked the paparazzi to not click them from behind. Recently, Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan too lashed out at the shutterbugs via her social media handle for capturing actress from inappropriate angles.

"What are these angles? Where are you zooming? Consent? What is wrong with some media houses? Can a woman not dress the way she wants without having to fear ke pata nahi kaha kis angle se capture kar lega koi?" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Nyra is quite a popular face in the south film industry, and she has been a part of a number of Telugu and Tamil movies, and a couple of them in Malayalam and Kannada languages too.

In Bollywood, she was a part of the 2016 film One Night Stand.

She has also worked in several Hindi soaps, including Divya Drishti, Excuse Me Maadam, Pishachini, and participated in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

