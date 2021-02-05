‘I am okay with bold content as long it is shot aesthetically,' says ‘Helllo Jee' actor Nyra Banerjee

Ask her about her take on love and dating, Nyra is quick to add, “Love, in my view, is a feeling and a sense of commitment. If you cannot sustain that feeling then it’s a total failure. I do not understand the concept of dating. I’m old school. I believe in relationships where two people for a bond, come together and get intimate with the intention of getting married. But in today’s time, there are so many dating apps that I think people are frustrated and lonely in life. They don’t understand the meaning of happiness, so they feel dating different people will help them pass time. I have not used dating apps, so I don’t know. But it looks like arranged dating...”

Nyra, who is currently single, says, “Being single doesn’t make me dull. I am enjoying freedom. I wish to have a person in my life who allows me to enjoy freedom. Loving somebody passionately is fine, but he/she should not get into the insecure zone. I never felt insecure, because when you start dating a person you don’t blindly jump into a relationship. When you get into a relationship with the right perspective, you will feel content being with that person. Yes, I have fallen in love. It wasn’t puppy love, but it did not work out for same reason. I didn’t wish to get into a relationship thereafter. The day I find a like-minded person, I will surely fall in love.”