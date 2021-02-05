‘I am okay with bold content as long it is shot aesthetically,' says ‘Helllo Jee' actor Nyra Banerjee

Actor Nyra Banerjee, who has done some popular television shows like Divya Dhrishti and Excuse me Maadam, is currently testing the digital space with the ALTBalaji web series, ‘Helllo Jee.’ The web series, is a social thriller about a photo dating operator, who is trying to escape her past.
ALTBalaji is known for its bold content, and talking about her debut with the platform, Nyra says, “Helllo Jee was suitable to my choice. I am doing a very edgy role in it. I am okay with bold content as long it is shot aesthetically. It should not look vulgar. Women need not be shown as sex symbols, but should be admired like goddesses. There is a difference in how it can be shot — a bikini shot can look wonderful if done right.”
Nyra, in the past, has done some strong women-oriented roles in Hindi movies like ‘One Night Stand,’ along with couple of South films like Aa Okkadu (Telugu), Aambala (Tamil), Koothara (Malayalam), and many more. Nyra is currently taking on different projects to expand her horizon as an actor.
Elaborating on her role, Nyra says, “I play a phone dating operator. I’m also teaching other women to empower themselves, so that they can earn money and be independent. Angelina [my character] experiences something in her life that’s made her so headstrong. Whatever she has learnt is from the experiences in her life. For her, this is an easy way to earn money so she takes it up. But her past keeps haunting her.”
Expounding on the other aspects like social stigma that are highlighted in the series, she says, “It shows that women should not be looked down upon. Today, it’s not like only the men have to earn money, while women are only supposed to cook. Women are human beings too, and they can do whatever they want with their lives. It’s about empowering women, telling them you can earn and lead life your way. No one can dictate terms to women according to their whims and fancies.”
Ask her about her take on love and dating, Nyra is quick to add, “Love, in my view, is a feeling and a sense of commitment. If you cannot sustain that feeling then it’s a total failure. I do not understand the concept of dating. I’m old school. I believe in relationships where two people for a bond, come together and get intimate with the intention of getting married. But in today’s time, there are so many dating apps that I think people are frustrated and lonely in life. They don’t understand the meaning of happiness, so they feel dating different people will help them pass time. I have not used dating apps, so I don’t know. But it looks like arranged dating...”
Nyra, who is currently single, says, “Being single doesn’t make me dull. I am enjoying freedom. I wish to have a person in my life who allows me to enjoy freedom. Loving somebody passionately is fine, but he/she should not get into the insecure zone. I never felt insecure, because when you start dating a person you don’t blindly jump into a relationship. When you get into a relationship with the right perspective, you will feel content being with that person. Yes, I have fallen in love. It wasn’t puppy love, but it did not work out for same reason. I didn’t wish to get into a relationship thereafter. The day I find a like-minded person, I will surely fall in love.”