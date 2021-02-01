Ahead of Bollywood debut, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas gives his most personal interview

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, son of renowned Telugu film producer, Bellamkonda Suresh, is gearing up to get a taste of his first Bollywood project. The movie, which is the Hindi remake of Prabhas-starrer 2005 action drama Chatrapathi, is expected to go on the floors sometime in February.
His debut, the Telugu film Alludu Seenu, was produced by his father. And given that nepotism has been such a hot topic of discussion in the recent past, Bellamkonda says his foray into cinema doesn’t mean he has had everything on a platter. “I have grown up watching cinema, and it was my passion for movies that acted as a driving force to enter the film industry. I believe in hard work more than anything else. I put in a lot of efforts and trained hard. I also went to Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to better my craft; trained in martial arts as well. It’s good to invest time in gaining experience during the training period. Dad saw my efforts, and that’s why he produced my first Telugu film, Alludu Seenu. I think it would be unfair to say I got everything on a platter. My dad has been in the industry for more than 20 years. I want to put in more efforts and make him proud. Now, with my Hindi debut, I want to spread my wings and I will give my best to my work,” the actor says.
As the conversation drifts towards his personal life, the 27-year-old actor sounds more like papa’s boy, as the filmmaker crops up in every response. The actor, who lives with his parents and siblings, says, “I have always lived in his [dad’s] house. A few years ago when I wanted to live separately, my dad was disappointed and said to me, ‘How can you leave me and go? We never want this to happen’. Till date I’m living with my parents and my younger brother.”
Ask him about his dating life, Bellamkonda laughs and says, “I am single at the moment. And here down South it does not work like that. It is very different. We are not allowed to bring anyone home. My father will never like all that. And, currently, I am concentrating on my profession. I have to make it big. I can’t think of marriage right now. I am just 27.”
Well, his relationship status might be ‘single’ at the moment, but what about getting ‘flirty’ on the sets or off it? “That’s not possible at all as my dad manages all my work, I don’t get that much luxury,” pat comes the reply.
Being the obedient son that he is, the actor says he can’t defy his father. So, will it be an arranged marriage then? “As of now yes. We don’t have so much freedom in our lives. I have always been this guy who listens to his dad; we grew up that way. After seeing people in Mumbai, their lifestyle, etc. my dad though is getting scared,” Bellamkonda adds.
Not just his father, but the actor also gushes about his younger brother, Ganesh, who too is set to make his Telugu film debut. “He just returned from the US after finishing MBA. He never had inclination towards acting, but people kept telling him to try movies. Soon producers started approaching him, and then the acting bug bit him. In fact, he has already started working on his debut film,” he signs off.
