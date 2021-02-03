Daisy Shah opens up about her mentor Salman Khan, and making web debut

Daisy Shah entered showbiz as a dancer and as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya. She also dabbled in modelling. Daisy got her first break as a lead actor in the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra, and followed it up with another Kannada film, Bodyguard. After making special appearances in a few Kannada and Tamil films, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 movie, Jai Ho. And, in 2019, Daisy entered the Gujarati film industry with the movie Gujarat 11. Cinema Journal caught up with the actor at an event organised for Shabina Khan’s Reality In Reality, for which she has joined hands with Tejal Pimpley, founder of B You, for a quick chat about mentor Salman Khan, her love for dance and her web debut. Excerpts from the interview:

You made Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer, Jai Ho. Do you consider him as your mentor? And, do you belong to the Salman Khan camp?

Salman sir is my mentor, I am his protégé and will remain so. And, about ‘Salman camp’, yeh camp banata kaun hai? We never consider ourselves as a part of any camp. We are individuals, and form bonds with the ones we work with, and consider them as our family. I would say I am immensely loved by Salman sir’s family. And, I will always be grateful for the support I received from them. Camp is a wrong word to use. There are no camps. Everybody is an individual and free to do whatever he/she wishes to do.