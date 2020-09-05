Daisy Shah apologises for sharing a smiling picture while reading a tragic novel

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah apologised for sharing a candid picture of herself smiling while reading Khaled Hosseini's book ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’.
For those unversed, it is a tragic novel set amid a war-torn Afghanistan.
Daisy’s ‘happy’ picture didn’t sit well with a section of social media, who called out the actress for being ignorant.
Reacting to the flak received on social media Shah wrote on Twitter, “You don’t know me or my life. Am I a reader or am I using things as a prop or was I also having a conversation with some1 at the very same time or may be not. So you know what make ur own stories about whatever you want.”
However, a day later she deleted her tweet apologised on Instagram for sharing the picture.
Daisy wrote “Final word on the matter from my end. Try to be happy no matter what. N it's very important to have an insight on is own lift rather than discussing others. LIVE AND LET LIVE.”
“I admit the book ain't an easy read. A my disturbing 1, few chapters in and now I understand. The picture was not to hurt any1.. But the fact remains.. the laugh was on a joke that was cracked by a friend behind the camera n not for the book. All I want to say is, the pic was posted coz it was a candid capture n was focused on the smile n happiness that it emitted Since I had only read 4-5 pages then I didn't know how intense it would get. Will be careful from now on. Sorry,” she added.
