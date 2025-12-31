 'Islam Ijazat Nahi Deta...': Muslim Cleric SLAMS Nushrratt Bharuccha Over Her Mahakaleshwar Temple Visit On Ekadashi, Calls It 'Grave Sin'
Nushrratt Bharuccha visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Putrada Ekadashi, attended the Bhasma Aarti, and was honoured by temple priests. However, Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi criticised her, saying, "Islam does not permit these acts… She has acted against its principles and must repent, recite istighfar, and recite the kalma."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi | Photo Via X

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of Putrada Ekadashi 2025 on Tuesday, December 30, ahead of New Year 2026, marking her second visit to Mahakal's abode.

Muslim Cleric Slams Nushrratt Bharuccha Over Her Mahakaleshwar Temple Visit

She also participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti and was honoured with a stole by the temple priests; however, Nushrratt was later slammed by Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, over her temple visit.

Muslim Cleric Calls It A 'Grave Sin'

He was heard saying that Nushrratt went to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, offered prayers, poured water, and observed the religious traditions there, adding that since the actress is Muslim, Islam does not permit such acts.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi further stated that performing puja and applying sandalwood are a 'grave sin.'

'It Is Necessary For Nushrratt Bharuccha To Repent'

"Nushrratt Bharuccha went to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, offered prayers, poured water, and observed the religious traditions there. Islam does not permit all these acts. Sharia issues a ruling that Nushrratt Bharuccha should repent, recite istighfar, and recite the kalma. She has acted against the principles of Islam. Therefore, she has come under the jurisdiction of Sharia and is guilty of a serious major sin. It is necessary for her to repent," he was heard saying this in a video shared by IANS.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Work Front

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the silent film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, starring Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles.

Next, she has the film Bun Tikki, scheduled for a 2026 release, featuring Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman.

